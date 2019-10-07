House Plans Oct. Reforms To Streamline H-2A Program

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers plan to propose new bipartisan legislation this month to help farmworkers without legal status and to update the agricultural guest worker program. Speaking at the Migration Policy Institute's annual conference in Washington on Monday, David Shahoulian, chief counsel for the House Judiciary's immigration subcommittee, said that Democrats are working across the aisle on a package that would streamline the H-2A visa program, which allows American employers to hire foreign workers for temporary agricultural labor. Shahoulian said that the upcoming legislation will help unauthorized immigrants working on farms in the U.S. "come out of the shadows" by providing a path...

