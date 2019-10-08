Australian Steel Exec Charged With Obstructing Cartel Probe

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A former manager at Australian steel producer BlueScope has been charged with two counts of obstructing a federal cartel investigation, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission announced Tuesday. Jason Ellis, BlueScope's former general manager of sales and marketing, was hit with criminal charges for his alleged actions in relation to the ACCC’s ongoing civil investigation into “serious cartel conduct” by Ellis and BlueScope, according to the watchdog organization. He could face up to two years behind bars for each offense. “These obstruction allegations are very serious,” the ACCC’s chair, Rod Sims, said in Tuesday’s press release. “This is the first time...

