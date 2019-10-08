5th Circ. Affirms 6-Year Sentence In Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has kept an enhanced six-year prison sentence for a tax preparer who pled guilty to filing false tax returns for clients, rejecting his challenge to the government’s estimate that the scheme caused nearly $7 million in losses. The three-judge panel on Monday upheld the 72-month sentence against Pritesh Patel following his 2017 guilty pleas for helping customers fraudulently claim education credits on their tax returns. The court tossed aside Patel’s argument disputing the way the government arrived at its $6.7 million loss caused by his Arlington, Texas-based tax preparation business and kept the tougher sentence for trying to...

