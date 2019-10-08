2 Overlooked Areas Of DHS' New 'Public Charge' Rule

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The final rule recently published by the U.S Department of Homeland Security on the public charge inadmissibility ground was supplemented on Oct. 4 by a presidential proclamation requiring many classes of immigrants to demonstrate that they will have medical insurance. Effective Nov. 3, most immigrant visa applicants must be covered by an approved health insurance policy within 30 days of entering the U.S. or possess the financial resources to pay for reasonably foreseeable medical costs. A consular officer must be satisfied an applicant meets the requirement before issuing an immigrant visa. The White House in its accompanying fact sheet supporting the...

