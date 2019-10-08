Serious Fraud Office Probes Hit By Delays, Report Shows

Law360, London (October 8, 2019, 6:01 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office is taking too long to assign staff to some of its cases and its work is being slowed down by an overburdened digital forensics department, a report released by the Crown Prosecution Service on Tuesday found. The government review found delays in processing cases after the SFO had decided to take them on, because the agency takes too long to hand investigations to staff and it takes it too long to review digital evidence. The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the fraud agency after it attracted criticism over the handling of its caseload. But the review did not find...

