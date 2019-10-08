Gender Surgery Suit Should Wait For High Court, Judge Says

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A transgender librarian’s suit alleging Alaska's health plan violates federal anti-discrimination law by refusing to cover gender reassignment surgery should be put on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether Title VII forbids bias based on gender identity, an Alaska federal judge has said. While U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland said Monday it seemed like putting Alaska State Legislature librarian Jennifer Fletcher's suit in a holding pattern would avoid wasting time and effort, he stopped short of freezing the case. Instead, he asked Fletcher and Alaska to weigh in on whether the court should postpone ruling on pending motions...

