EU Ready To Act On Digital Tax If No Global Deal: Vestager

Law360, Brussels (October 8, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The European Union is prepared to act on its own to start a digital tax should an international deal fail, the European Commission’s competition commissioner said Tuesday. EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the EU is “prepared to act” if global agreement on digital tax is not possible by the end of 2020. (AP) In her testimony ahead of expected confirmation for a second term in office, Margrethe Vestager said she wants to make sure digital companies pay their “fair share of tax.” While saying she hopes new tax rules will be based on a global agreement, she added that the EU won't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS