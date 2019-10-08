CBD Seller Says City's Zoning Rules Violate Constitution

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota CBD retailer that said it was forced to stop selling its products claims the city of Isanti’s zoning and licensing restrictions on adult entertainment are unconstitutional, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. DB Graphics Inc., which does business as the CBD Joint, said it lost $10,000 in profits and continues to lose profits on a daily basis after the city ordered it to stop selling adult materials in August. The city, which is about 35 miles north of Minneapolis, said the particular overlay district where the store is located does not allow the sale of adult materials, namely adult...

