UK Specialist Insurer Acquires Texas Cyber Response Co.

Law360, London (October 8, 2019, 5:20 PM BST) -- Specialist cyber insurer CFC Underwriting Ltd. announced Tuesday that it has bought a Texas-based Solis Security, which provides incident response services. CFC, which is headquartered in London, said its acquisition of Solis Security will expand its team of skilled in-house technical experts. The companies provide cover to policyholders for cyberattacks, responding to data breaches, malicious attacks and system outages. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “By joining forces with Solis, we’re able to greatly expand our market-leading cyber incident response service, providing customers with even faster resolution to their cyber events, greatly reducing their business downtime and costs,”...

