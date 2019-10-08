Sun Pharma Biosimilar Infringes Galderma Oracea Patents

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT) -- After wrestling with a late request to reconstrue a key term in the case, a Delaware federal judge has determined that Sun Pharmaceutical Industry Limited's biosimilar of Galderma's flagship drug Oracea used to treat the skin condition rosacea infringes three Galderma patents covering the drug. The opinion, issued Sept. 30 and unsealed Friday, said the road to reaching the judgment had not been "straightforward" because the judge didn't realize there was a lingering claim construction dispute until the post-trial phase. Whether the India-based company's biosimilar Xyrosa stepped on Galderma Laboratories LP's patents hinged on how the court construed "portion" as it...

