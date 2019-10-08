How To Win A Patent Damages Battle

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- When preparing for a patent trial, arguments about damages may be the last thing on many attorneys’ minds. Yet this part of the case should not be given short shrift, and by making the analysis relatable for jurors, offering the right anchor numbers and avoiding overreach, lawyers can set up their clients for much better end results. Patent litigators often place an emphasis on the liability side of the case, focusing on issues related to infringement or validity. In the process, experts say, there can be a tendency for damages to take a backseat. But strong damages arguments can't really be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS