Reed Smith Nabs Ex-Morrison & Foerster Capital Markets Atty

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has added a capital markets attorney from Morrison & Foerster LLP as a partner in its global corporate practice in New York. Tadashi Okamoto specializes in securities and financing and has experience navigating both New York and Tokyo markets, Reed Smith said in an Oct. 8 announcement. Okamoto said Reed Smith's growth plan and its strength in international business helped draw him to the firm. "Reed Smith has a very strong international business platform," Okamoto said. "And I felt there was a very good growth momentum in terms of building a strong corporate practice in the New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS