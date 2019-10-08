One Equity Partners Clinches 7th PE Fund With $1.75B In Tow

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- New York-based One Equity Partners has clinched its seventh private equity fund after bringing $1.75 billion from limited partners in what represents the second investment vehicle the middle-market PE shop has raised since separating from JPMorgan in 2015. The fund, billed as One Equity Partners VII LP, closed at its target, according to a statement released Tuesday, and is the largest investment vehicle in firm history. The new fund will follow in the footsteps of previous One Equity funds by investing in targets in the industrial, health care and technology sectors in North America and Europe, with an emphasis on merging...

