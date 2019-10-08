Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Maxell's Online Video Rental Patents

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a California federal judge’s decision that claims in three Maxell online video patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision. The three-judge panel issued a decision affirming the invalidation without further comment, just days after holding oral arguments. The lower court had found that time restrictions within the patents are abstract ideas that aren’t patent-eligible under Alice. Maxell Ltd. had sued Fandango Media LLC in October 2017, alleging its streaming service FandangoNow infringed several patents Maxell owned. U.S. District Judge Andrew J. Guilford in September 2018 granted Fandango judgment on the pleadings with...

