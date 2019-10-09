Ex-Choctaw Official, Wife Charged With Defrauding Tribe

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A former member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians’ tribal council and his wife were arraigned in federal court on fraud and theft charges stemming from an alleged scheme to steal from the tribe. Federal prosecutors said Monday that the charges against Kevin Edwards, 48, and his wife, Sheena A. Edwards, 45, were returned by a grand jury in a September superseding indictment. The pair have pled not guilty. The indictment outlines that between 2015 and June 2017, the pair allegedly submitted forged hotel bills and receipts to the tribal government, seeking reimbursement for Kevin Edwards’ business travel in his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS