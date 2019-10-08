Spanish Telecom Cellnex Picks Up UK Rival Arqiva For $2.4B

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Spanish telecom Cellnex will pick up 7,400 more cell tower sites as part of a £2 billion ($2.44 billion) deal to buy out British rival Arqiva's entire telecom division, the company said Tuesday. The head of Cellnex called the buy a "key milestone" for the Spanish telecom giant, saying in a statement that Arqiva's strong U.K. base and the additional towers will help Cellnex get the foothold it's been after in Britain. "The U.K. has always been a core component of our inorganic expansion plans. This agreement further demonstrates our commitment and confidence in the U.K. market as we look ahead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS