Arbitration Claims Targeting African States On Uptick

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Arbitration proceedings against African states are on the rise, with the number of investor-state claims increasing dramatically between 2013 and 2018, according to a report released Tuesday by Dutch think tank Transnational Institute. The report outlines that since 1993, when the first case was filed against the Democratic Republic of the Congo, until August, there have been 106 cases filed against African states. This represents 11% of all known investor-state disputes worldwide. “In particular, the largest amount of cases were initiated in 2016 and 2017,” the report said. “Between 2013 and 2018, there has been an unprecedented boom of claims against...

