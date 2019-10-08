Aerogroup Reaches Deal With Lenders To Dismiss Ch. 11

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Defunct women’s shoe retailer Aerogroup International sought approval in Delaware bankruptcy court late Monday for a multipart, multimillion-dollar settlement with creditors and an eventual order dismissing its Chapter 11 cases. The deal includes an agreement by prepetition secured lender THL Corporate Finance Inc. to withdraw an appeal in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware challenging now-retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey’s decision to exclude THL from sharing a $4.2 million settlement Aerogroup reached with GBG USA Inc. after GBG's abrupt termination of deal to buy nearly all the debtor's assets. Under the latest agreement, about $2.79 million of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS