Insys Seeks Extension Of Ch. 11 Plan Exclusivity Period

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Insys Therapeutics is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge for more time to finalize its Chapter 11 plan, saying it has a viable proposal on the table and has made progress toward an agreement with its creditors. Insys asked for a 90-day extension of its plan exclusivity period, saying Monday that it has made “good faith progress” in navigating a large and complicated bankruptcy and that it needs more time to get all of its creditors on board with its proposed plan. “Although the plan is not reflective of a complete consensus among the parties, it does represent a settlement reached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS