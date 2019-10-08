Peloton Says Rival Copied Bikes, Lied About Prices

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Peloton sued a smaller exercise bike manufacturer called Echelon Fitness on Tuesday, accusing the company of copying its products and releasing ads that heavily exaggerate the price difference between the two companies’ bikes. Filed in Delaware federal court, the lawsuit claims Echelon released misleading comparison ads and infringed patented computer technology that allows users to access on-demand cycling classes at home. “With Peloton’s hard-fought success, competitors, including defendant Echelon, have attempted to free-ride off Peloton’s innovative technology,” Peloton said. “Rather than develop new technology, Echelon chose to simply appropriate Peloton’s intellectual property and flood the market with cheap, copycat products.”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS