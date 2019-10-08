Investor Suing Insys 'Not Listening' To Court, Judge Scolds

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge sharply rebuked an Insys Therapeutics investor Tuesday for "not listening" to the court's position on the shareholder's request to excuse the beleaguered pharmaceutical company from a proposed securities class action over its bribery of doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid spray. Insys recently filed for bankruptcy protection, triggering an automatic stay in the shareholder litigation and prompting lead plaintiff Richard Di Donato to try to dismiss the company from the suit to avoid delays in his pursuit of securities fraud claims against its founder and two former executives. U.S. District Judge Neil V. Wake rejected the motion...

