United Didn't Pass Over Ex-Trainee Due To Race, Judge Says

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A race discrimination suit lodged against United Airlines by a trained pilot who wasn't hired should be tossed, a Colorado federal judge said Tuesday, saying the airline acted within bounds when it passed on hiring him after he twice failed a mandated Federal Aviation Administration exam. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter recommended to U.S. District Judge Lewis T. Babcock that he dismiss a discrimination suit by plaintiff Ellis Williams accusing United of flouting Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and other statutes when it refused to hire him after he had received pilot's training. The judge concluded that United...

