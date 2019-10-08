Gorsuch Says Sex Seems To Factor Into Gay Worker Firings

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 2:18 PM EDT) -- LGBTQ advocates hoping the U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal law protects gay and transgender workers from discrimination may have gotten a good sign from Justice Neil Gorsuch during closely watched high court arguments Tuesday when he said sex “appears to be a factor” in decisions to fire gay workers. A group of LGBTQ advocates gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, as the justices hear oral arguments in a case over alleged sex-based discrimination. (AP) The Trump appointee said as much in a line of questions he posed to Solicitor General Noel Francisco, who was asking the justices to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS