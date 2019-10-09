Nelson Mullins Taps Another Fla. Atty For Hospitality Group

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Broad and Cassel said it has added another Florida lawyer to the firm’s growing hospitality practice, hiring a GrayRobinson PA shareholder to chair its new global club and branded residences group. Global hospitality attorney Michelle F. Tanzer joined Nelson Mullins on Sept. 23 as a partner in Boca Raton, where she will chair the law firm’s new group while also co-chairing the hospitality, tourism and leisure team, according to the firm. Tanzer formerly chaired GrayRobinson’s residential, resort and club section in its Boca Raton office, Nelson Mullins said. “Nelson Mullins has an abundance of sophisticated real estate transactional lawyers...

