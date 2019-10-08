Canopy Says Hemp Grower Tried To Bilk $13M With Fake Crop

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Canopy Growth on Tuesday said a hemp grower attempted a brazen $13 million fraud by funneling money for a nonexistent 1,000-acre hemp crop into a side business and personal expenses, including a home in Panama, according to a complaint in New York federal court. The lawsuit comes on the heels of the grower's own complaint Monday accusing the Canadian cannabis juggernaut of reneging on two hemp contracts. The grower, Go Farm Hemp LLC, said it was bilked out of $1.9 million and has faced threats that its crops and property could be seized. Both cases were filed in New York and concern a pair of contracts inked...

