Vein Filter Co. Ignored Potential Defects, Philly Jury Told

Law360, Philadelphia (October 8, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania company pushed a clot-stopping vein filter onto the market despite a clinical study showing the product was prone to failure, a jury heard during opening arguments Tuesday in a trial over injuries suffered by a woman implanted with one of the devices. David Matthews, an attorney with Matthews & Associates representing Tracy Reed-Brown, told jurors in Philadelphia that Rex Medical LP had pressed doctors who reported problems with the filter to rethink whether complications experienced by their patients during a clinical trial were actually a result of problems with the device. "They were heavy-handed with the doctors and went...

