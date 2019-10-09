Insurer Says Derailment Damaged $4.2M Of Honda Auto Parts

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Japanese insurer has sued two transportation companies in Florida federal court, alleging their negligence caused a rollover railway collision in Ohio that led to more than $4.2 million in damage to shipments of Honda auto parts. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., Honda’s insurer, said in Tuesday’s complaint that the February 2016 collision happened after an employee of Utah-based logistics company Savage Services Corp. improperly left a railway switch in an open or unlocked position at a Marysville, Ohio, manufacturing facility that abuts another railway line on which the auto parts shipments were scheduled to travel. The other railway line was...

