Judge Inclined To Let House Have Mueller Grand Jury Records

Law360, Washington (October 8, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday said U.S. Supreme Court and other judicial precedents oblige her to give "enormous deference" to House Democrats' request for grand jury records from the Mueller probe due to the launch of impeachment inquiries against President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who oversaw a grand jury that heard evidence uncovered by former special counsel Robert Mueller, expressed doubts about the U.S. Department of Justice's bid to block the House Judiciary Committee's request to obtain all redacted parts of Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The request, filed in July, also...

