Halliburton To Pay Muslim Workers $275K To End EEOC Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Halliburton Energy Services will pay $275,000 to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming it discriminated against two Muslim employees by creating a hostile work environment in which they were ridiculed for their religion and national origins. The EEOC on Tuesday said Hassan Snoubar and Mir Ali will split $275,000 to cover lost wages and other damages under a consent decree with the Texas-based defense contractor. The oilfield workers had accused the company of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1991 by maintaining an environment in...

