US Slams Chinese Filing Cabinets With Stiff New Duties

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday teed up new duties ranging up to 271.79% on Chinese filing cabinets after reaffirming that the goods have been unfairly subsidized and sold at artificially low prices in the U.S. market. Commerce’s final ruling closes the book on its portion of a probe spurred by a petition filed in May by Iowa-based Hirsh Industries LLC, a filing cabinet producer that said underpriced Chinese imports were threatening its bottom line. “We are happy to see the agency recognize the high levels of dumping and subsidies the domestic industry was facing and hoping that relief is...

