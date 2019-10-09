Chinese Distributor Can't Shake Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has kept alive a suit from a U.S. medical device company that accuses its Chinese distributor of stealing its trade secrets, ruling that the court has personal jurisdiction over the defendants. U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett said Tuesday the court can hear the case against Dr. Jian "Larry" Meng and his company Beijing Medical Scientific, which does business as Med-Zenith, rejecting the defendants' argument that the litigation from Ohio-based AtriCure should be heard in China. AtriCure accuses Meng and fellow defendant Dr. Guanglu Bai of using their roles as partners with AtriCure through non-party ZenoMed to...

