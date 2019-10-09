Toshiba Can't Dodge Unpaid Royalties Suit Or Get A Refund

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has granted Tessera the upper hand in a royalty dispute with Toshiba, finding that the Japanese electronics giant must face claims that it dodged payments while also denying a refund request for some royalties it did pay. U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman on Tuesday worked through summary judgment motions submitted by both sides, largely clearing the way for Tessera Inc.’s suit over a 1999 licensing agreement. That agreement covered integrated circuit technology used in 7,000 Toshiba Corp. products, according to court records. Xperi Corp. unit Tessera never explicitly indicated in its amended complaint how much it is...

