EU War On Cybercrime Depends On Insurers, Group Says

Law360, London (October 9, 2019, 5:44 PM BST) -- Insurers can play a vital role in helping businesses in the European Union recover quickly from cybercrime and minimize losses, a trade group for the insurance sector said Wednesday. Insurers should advise national governments and EU bodies on how to defend the bloc against the growing threat of virtual crime, trade body Insurance Europe said in a new report. “While the EU has recently made huge advances in terms of bolstering Europe’s cyber resilience ... there is still a long way to go,” the report said. “Companies and citizens are increasingly aware of the risks to which they are exposed, but...

