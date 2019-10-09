Barclays Attys Tricked Into Clearing Qatar Plot, SFO Tells Jury

Law360, London (October 9, 2019, 2:55 PM BST) -- Lawyers at Barclays were misled into sanctioning a plot by three former executives who invented pretend advisory agreements with Qatar to hide millions of pounds in fees the bank paid the Gulf state during the financial crisis, prosecutors told a London jury Wednesday. Serious Fraud Office prosecutors said in a London fraud trial that three Barclays executives misled lawyers over fees paid to Qatar during the financial crisis as the British lender desperately sought to fend off a government bailout. (AP) Serious Fraud Office prosecutors alleged that a small cadre of senior Barclays officials told the bank’s lawyers that fees Barclays...

