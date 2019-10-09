Property Operator Cops To Money Laundering In Crime Ring

Law360, London (October 9, 2019, 4:24 PM BST) -- A Chinese man has pled guilty to nearly two dozen charges including money laundering and fraud as part of an extensive organized crime network that ran a prostitution ring and marijuana farms, police said. Feng Xu copped to 22 charges of fraud, false identification and money laundering at a Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday for operating a network of properties that criminals used as brothels and cannabis farms, the National Crime Agency said. The 43-year-old Chinese man used multiple fake identities to find hundreds of different properties "for a number of criminal networks," police said. One computer database police took from him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS