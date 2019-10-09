It's Time For Ameren To Pay For Pollution, Gov't Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The federal government has blasted efforts by coal plant operator Ameren Corp. to delay a court order to bring two Missouri coal-burning facilities in line with environmental standards, pushing back on the energy supplier’s claims that the project will cost ratepayers $2 billion. Ameren asked Missouri federal court last week to pause the mandate while its recent appeal plays out, arguing that the ruling — which orders the company to install control technology to reduce sulfur dioxide emissions at the plants — will force Missouri public utility customers to bear hefty project costs. But the company’s “unsubstantiated cost estimates” aren't sufficient...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS