Elliott Wants Info On Unizo's Nixed Support Of $1.3B Bid

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Elliott on Wednesday slammed Unizo for revoking its support of a 136.9 billion Japanese yen ($1.27 billion) takeover bid from investment firm Fortress, questioning the reasoning behind the Japanese real estate company's change of heart. The pushback from Elliott Advisors (HK) Ltd., an affiliate of Elliott Management Corp., comes after Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. in September revoked its support of the offer from Fortress Investment Group LLC. Unizo, which has entertained several suitors, at the time said it had implemented new standards for takeover offers that include protections for the company's future corporate value and its employees. Elliott in...

