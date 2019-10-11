Miller Canfield Opens Defense-Focused Practice In Qatar

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC opened its first office in the Middle East in Qatar to focus on advising the U.S. defense industry, including contractors and cybersecurity and aerospace companies. Principal Pawel Chudzicki and senior attorney Lana Yaghi will head up the Doha office, Miller Canfield said Tuesday. They will split their time between the firm’s Qatar and D.C. offices. Chudzicki and Yaghi previously spent five and three years, respectively, at K&L Gates’ Qatar office before joining Miller Canfield in June when the firm opened its D.C. office. The attorneys' practice is primarily made up of Qatari and U.S. clients...

