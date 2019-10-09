Trump Reins In Regulators' Enforcement Powers

Law360, Washington (October 9, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders Wednesday that require agencies to publish all informal guidance and limit its use in enforcement, targeting what conservatives call bureaucratic overreach and secret rulemaking. "All too often, guidance documents are a back door for regulators to change the laws and vastly expand their scope and reach," Trump said in an Oval Office signing ceremony. "A permanent federal bureaucracy cannot become a fourth branch of government unanswerable to voters." The president said the orders would protect Americans from "persecution from their own government — except perhaps for me," one of Trump's several apparent references to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS