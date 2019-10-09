HHS Unveils Plan For Kickback, Stark Law Changes

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday floated a proposal for new Anti-Kickback Statute safe harbors that would shield coordinated-care arrangements among health care providers, and also a proposal to ease Stark Law restrictions on physician referrals. HHS announced two proposed rules that related to the AKS, which bars anyone in the health care realm from taking a payment in exchange for referrals or making and payment to get a referral, and the Stark Law, which discourages physicians from making referrals that benefit them financially. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services drafted the Stark Law rule and the...

