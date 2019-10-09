Boeing Investor Sues Board Claiming Lousy Safety Oversight

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Boeing investor has filed a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court accusing the aircraft manufacturing giant's officers of inadequate safety oversight of 737 Max 8 jets, which were grounded earlier this year after two crashes with more than 300 fatalities within five months. In his suit, made public late Tuesday, stockholder Arthur Isman asserts that since at least 2011, former and current officers of The Boeing Co. breached their fiduciary duty to the company by not ensuring the safety of its “most successful line of commercial aircraft.” “Boeing has had a long history of safety issues. Over the last 20-30...

