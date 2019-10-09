Subcontractor Costs Deductible, Rig Co. Tells Texas Justices

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An oil rig repair company in Texas urged the state Supreme Court on Wednesday to allow it to include certain subcontractor payments in its “cost of goods sold” subtraction to reduce the calculation of the company's franchise tax liability. The Texas state comptroller drew an “artificial line” in Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corp.'s subtractable production activity — at work associated with sandblasting and welding components to rigs — for the 2009 tax year, Gulf Copper attorney James F. Martens of Martens Todd Leonard & Ahlrich said during oral arguments in Austin. The dispute, which the justices agreed to hear in June, centers...

