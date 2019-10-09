Cannabis-Focused Blank Check Co. Merida Files $100M IPO

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Cannabis-focused blank check company Merida Merger filed plans Wednesday for a $100 million initial public offering in the U.S. and Canada with guidance from Graubard Miller and Fasken Martineau. Merida Merger Corp. I said it plans to offer 10 million units at $10 each to raise capital for a merger or other business recombination, with a focus on transactions in the cannabis industry. The company is backed by Merida Capital Partners III LP, a cannabis-focused fund from private equity shop Merida Capital Partners, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Blank check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies,...

