Sens. Warn Payment Cos. On Dangers Of Sticking With Libra

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic U.S. senators urged members of the Libra Association to proceed with caution and warned of the intense regulatory scrutiny extending beyond their involvement in Libra to the companies' existing business activities, should they stick with the project. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, wrote identical letters to the CEOs of Mastercard Inc., Visa Inc. and Stripe Inc. dated Tuesday in which they outlined their "deep concerns" about the Facebook-led plan to launch the Libra digital currency, and suggested the payments processors think twice about their engagement. The senators said Facebook has yet to convince Congress that it...

