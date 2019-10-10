DC Swaps This Columbus Day For Indigenous Peoples' Day

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., will rename this upcoming Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with the District becoming part of a growing number of cities and states choosing to celebrate and acknowledge the history and contributions of American Indians and Alaska Natives. A majority of the D.C city council voted on Tuesday in favor of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Emergency Declaration Act of 2019 after councilmember David Grosso put forward the emergency legislation that changes the name of the second Monday in October for this year only. Grosso said in a statement that he aims to make the legislation permanent, saying the emergency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS