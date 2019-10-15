NY Data Security Law May Affect Employers Across The US

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- New York recently passed a cybersecurity and data breach law that is scheduled to go into effect on Oct. 23. The Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security, or SHIELD, Act applies to "any person or business that owns ... computerized data which includes private information," as defined in the act, regardless of corporate structure, revenues or location. As such, the act subjects many businesses outside of New York to new cybersecurity and data privacy compliance obligations, beyond those of the jurisdictions in which the business may be based. The act also broadens the scope of New York’s current data breach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS