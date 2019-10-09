Amazon, HTC Can't Move Patent Case From EDTX To Va.

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Amazon and HTC Corp. lost their bid to transfer a patent suit from the Eastern District of Texas to Virginia when the Federal Circuit on Wednesday found that the tech companies failed to provide compelling reasons why the case should be moved. In a two-page order, a three-judge panel denied a petition for a writ of mandamus filed last month by Amazon, HTC and others to transfer a suit brought by Virginia Innovation Sciences Inc. claiming that the tech companies' smart home devices infringed its patents. Amazon and the other companies had argued that the lower court erred in finding VIS —...

