Pa. Zoo Must Face Nuisance Claim Over 'Aesthetic Injury'

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The offense that members of an animal-rights group took after investigating conditions at a Pennsylvania "roadside zoo" — and the fact that it took away from their enjoyment of the animals — was sufficient to sustain the group's public nuisance claim in a lawsuit, a federal magistrate ruled Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge said the Animal Legal Defense Fund had standing to pursue the public nuisance claim because group members had suffered an "aesthetic injury" when the allegedly shoddy conditions at Farmers' Inn in Jefferson County robbed them of their pleasure in seeing the animals and ultimately scared them...

