Fed. Circ. Revives Tribal Housing Agencies' Suit Against US

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday restored several claims in a suit by tribal housing agencies seeking more federal funding, saying the U.S. Court of Federal Claims had wrongly dismissed the entire suit when it should have just tossed two claims tackled in an earlier appeal. The Lummi Tribe and its housing authority, the Hopi Tribal Housing Authority, and the Fort Berthold Housing Authority had asked the Federal Circuit to bring back their claims for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of trust against the federal government, saying the claims court had improperly thrown them out when the Federal...

