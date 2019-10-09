Alaska Justices Appear Open To Reviving Youths' Climate Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Alaska Supreme Court appeared open Wednesday to reviving a lawsuit brought against the state by young Alaskans who assert they have a constitutional right to a stable climate, with one justice saying they don't need to "get into the science" to declare that such a right exists. During a hearing in Anchorage, Alaska, Justice Peter J. Maassen said whether the Alaska constitution gives its young citizens the right to a stable climate is a "fairly straight forward question." If the high court concludes that the right exists, there may be further legal challenges that courts take up on a case-by-case...

